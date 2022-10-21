Athens grandmother convicted of trafficking meth with grandchild in car, feds say

An Athens grandmother faces prison time for trafficking meth and fleeing from police with her 2-year-old grandchild in the car. Officials said the car nearly crashed with the child, meth and other drug paraphernalia inside at the time of her arrest.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 52-year-old Kimberly Garcia could spend up to 40 years in prison and be forced to pay $5,000 for being convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. A co-defendant in her case, 38-year-old Corey Gresham, pleaded guilty to meth trafficking charges and faces the same maximum penalties.

Evidence in the trial indicated a source tipped off local law enforcement that Garcia was dealing drugs in June 2020. The source told investigators she often sold drugs with her grandchildren in the car at the Airport Mini Mart in Athens.

Garcia and Gresham drove to a Lawrenceville apartment complex in July, and surveillance cameras captured Garcia entering an apartment where investigators knew a meth supplier and associate with the Sureños criminal street gang lived. Prosecutors said Garcia left the apartment with a bag and headed back to Athens.

Deputies in Oconee County tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car Gresham was driving. Officials said he sped off, running through red lights, and took off on foot at Fairfield Circle in Athens. Officials said the car was still moving forward when Gresham got out and Garcia hopped into the driver's seat and stopped the car before it crashed into a telephone pole.

Law enforcement arrested Gresham at a family member's home and Garcia remained in the car with the child. Officials said officers recovered 37.94 grams of methamphetamine, baggies and a spoon in and around the car. Investigators said Garcia's phone records showed communications related to drug trafficking.

Sentencing for Garcia and Gresham will be scheduled by the U.S. District Court judge.