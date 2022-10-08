Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning.

The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street.

At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended target, was shot in the hand. They said the wound was non-life threatening.

The police said they were able to quickly apprehend the suspect who is now in custody.

The student is expected to make a recovery.