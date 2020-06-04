Athens commissioner tests positive for coronavirus
ATHENS, Ga. - One Athens-Clarke County commissioner was front and center at a Sunday protest in Athens where thousands gathered over the death of George Floyd.
She announced yesterday she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mariah Parker describes herself as a civil rights activist, which makes her presence at Sunday’s protest no surprise.
Three days after leading a group of more than 2,000 people in chanting “Black Lives Matter,” Parker decided to get tested for the coronavirus.
“Just the sheer number of people I was around, the impossibility of social distancing as an organizer gathered in a small space with people coming close to me to speak in the moment getting emotional and perhaps not remembering to social distance right now,” Parker said.
She received her positive test results in 15 minutes and informed the public the same day through social media. She says she shows no symptoms but will quarantine to avoid the spread.
This means she will not attend a Saturday rally that is intended to honor the “black lives lost to police brutality and white supremacy.”
“I didn’t want to take something from Sunday and then give it to people on Saturday, so I wanted to make sure I was healthy before taking part in that," Parker said. “I will do everything I can from the comfort of my own home knowing that the community will carry forward what I have to say.”
Parker recommends human megaphones -- repeating a speaker’s message as a group while social distancing.
The organizers of Saturday’s rally also recommend social distancing and request participants to wear masks.
