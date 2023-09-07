Motorcyclist dies after losing control on curve, Athens police say

Police in Athens are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck that happened Thursday evening.

Athens-Clarke County Police say the 50-year-old Kashif Abbas was riding a motorcycle south on Whit Davis Road just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses tell police they say the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic when it approached the curve at Pioneer Drive.

Police say the motorcycle dropped and slide into the opposing lane of traffic and was struck by a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Abbas was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not charged.

The accident remains under investigation.