Athens-Clarke County police searching for suspect in armed robbery, sexual assault

Athens-Clarke County police are searching for someone who they say robbed two women using a gun and also sexually assaulted one of them.

This happened in the area of Foundry Street and Strong Street, just north of the University of Georgia campus.

Maya Kashapov, a recent UGA grad said she heard about what happened through an email from the school.

"I walk that path every single day. So I guess I won’t be doing that anymore," she said.

Kashpov and William Kersey both live close to where the crimes happened.

"I had no idea it was right next to our apartment, which is kind of terrifying," Kersey said.

According to police, the crime happened around 2 am on Wednesday. Police said the suspect took one of the women to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

Students tell FOX 5 the location where the robbery and sexual assault happened is well-traveled during the day and at night. There is a path in a wooded area that runs from one of the apartment complexes to the road where the crimes happened.

Kashapov said what happened is unfortunate but she points out it can be a scary area to be in at night.

"There’s random people that hang out in that area all the time. It’s not very well-lit. I’m not that surprised but the fact that it was two girls walking together and they were doing everything they were supposed to be doing and despite that still got attacked. It’s terrifying," Kashapov said.

Police are recommending people use rideshares, or travel in groups and in highly-populated and well-lit areas.

If you have any information, contact Athens-Clarke County police.

