Board names acting chancellor for University System of Georgia

The Board of Regents has named Teresa MacCartney the acting chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

Wednesday, the board made their announcement that MacCartney will serve at the top position of the USG while the board continues its search for the 14th chancellor.

MacCartney has worked as the USG's executive vice chancellor for administration since 2019 and oversees the management of the university system's cybersecurity, human resources, and more.

"In keeping with the Board’s action in May, we are grateful to Teresa for stepping into this interim role," Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra said. "As a member of the university system’s senior leadership team and a veteran public servant, she will keep a steady hand on USG’s progress as the Board finds the next chancellor of one of the top university systems in the nation."

Before joining the USG, MacCartney worked as Georgia's chief financial officer and director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget.

MacCartney will start at the position on July 1, the day that current Chancellor Steve Wrigley will retire.

In May, the Board of Regents voted to restart the search process and hire firm WittKieffer after the previous search firm quit. The resolution by regent Neal Pruitt Jr. said the firm will consider current applicants and recruit new ones.

Regents had paused the search last month, and then got a letter from the agency that accredits all the schools on April 26 asking whether there has been undue political pressure to appoint former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as the system’s leader. Then, Parker Executive Search, which had been helping the regents find candidates, resigned citing "misinformation."

The university system is composed of 26 universities and state colleges as well as the Georgia Public Library Service.

