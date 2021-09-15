Missing 8-year-old girl found safe, Athens police say

article

Athens-Clarke County police ended their search for a missing 8-year-old girl Za’mya Bishop.

According to investigators, Za’mya had last been seen near Parkview Homes shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Za’mya is described as an African-American female and was seen wearing a pink Adidas outfit, pink shirt, pink shorts, and all-white Adidas shoes with a purple book bag. She has braided hair.

Authorities believed Za’mya possibly traveled in a Nissan Maxima or Toyota with a light skinned black female with burgundy braided twists in her hair.

Shortly after 4:40 p.m., police confirmed that Za’mya had been located.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.