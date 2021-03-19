Multiple cases of fraudulent mobile app money transfers in Athens, police say

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after receiving several complaints related to fraudulent money transfers involving well-known mobile apps.

According to investigators, reports of individuals committing fraud via Venmo and other mobile payment applications began in October 2020.

In most of these cases the suspects would tell a victim that they are having trouble starting their car and needed to use a cell phone to call for help, police say. The suspect would then use the phone to access the victim's mobile payment accounts and transfer money to another account.

Police recommend offering to make the phone call on the person's behalf and enabling two-factor authentication for banking or mobile payment applications on cell phones.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7102.

