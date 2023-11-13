13-year-old shot at Athens apartment complex

Police in Clarke County are investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old at an apartment complex on Tallassee Road on Monday.

It happened at the Windy Hill of Athens Apartments located along Chalfont Drive.

Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The details about how the teen received that gunshot wound were not immediately released.

Police say the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Clarke-County School District states that the shooting happened before school hours and case remains under investigation.

The school district is provided additional counselors to speak with staff and students who witnessed the event.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.