Ashford Dunwoody Path's Phase 1 ribbon cutting

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Images from the City of Dunwoody's phase 1 trail ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander) (Photo used with permission by the city of Dunwoody)

The Brief The newly completed Ashford Dunwoody Path includes a two-way raised cycle track, ADA-compliant sidewalk, and new bus shelter, with additional upgrades like pedestrian lighting and decorative elements funded by PCIDs. Phase 1 of the path runs from Hammond Drive to Perimeter Center West, costing $1.5 million, split between the City and PCIDs, with the City's contribution from hotel/motel tax revenue. The project will proceed with Phase 2, extending the path north to Ashford Center Parkway, currently in the right-of-way acquisition stage.



The city of Dunwoody is celebrating as it opens a major segment of its Ashford Dunwoody Path.

A ribbon cutting hosted by city leaders and officials from the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts was held this week to official open Phase 1.

What we know:

The newly completed section includes a two-way raised cycle track separated from traffic by a landscaped buffer, a wider ADA-compliant sidewalk, and a new bus shelter. Additional upgrades include pedestrian lighting, improved landscaping, and decorative pavers and street furniture funded by PCIDs.

Local perspective:

The path runs along Ashford Dunwoody Road from Hammond Drive to Perimeter Center West, directly in front of Perimeter Mall. It is part of Dunwoody’s long-range Transportation Plan and Trail Master Plan, designed to create safer, more accessible connections throughout the Perimeter Center area.

By the numbers:

Construction of Phase 1 cost $1.5 million, split evenly between the City and PCIDs. The City’s contribution came from hotel/motel tax revenue, while PCIDs also fully covered the aesthetic enhancements.

What they're saying:

"This milestone project marks a significant step forward in the City's commitment to improving connectivity in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center," said city officials. "It also reflects the power of partnership and shared investment."

What's next:

The project will continue with Phase 2, which will extend the path north to Ashford Center Parkway. That segment is currently in the right-of-way acquisition stage.