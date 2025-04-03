Ashford Dunwoody Path's Phase 1 ribbon cutting
Images from the City of Dunwoody's phase 1 trail ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander) (Photo used with permission by the city of Dunwoody)
DUNWOODY, Ga. - The city of Dunwoody is celebrating as it opens a major segment of its Ashford Dunwoody Path.
A ribbon cutting hosted by city leaders and officials from the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts was held this week to official open Phase 1.
What we know:
The newly completed section includes a two-way raised cycle track separated from traffic by a landscaped buffer, a wider ADA-compliant sidewalk, and a new bus shelter. Additional upgrades include pedestrian lighting, improved landscaping, and decorative pavers and street furniture funded by PCIDs.
Local perspective:
The path runs along Ashford Dunwoody Road from Hammond Drive to Perimeter Center West, directly in front of Perimeter Mall. It is part of Dunwoody’s long-range Transportation Plan and Trail Master Plan, designed to create safer, more accessible connections throughout the Perimeter Center area.
By the numbers:
Construction of Phase 1 cost $1.5 million, split evenly between the City and PCIDs. The City’s contribution came from hotel/motel tax revenue, while PCIDs also fully covered the aesthetic enhancements.
What they're saying:
"This milestone project marks a significant step forward in the City's commitment to improving connectivity in Dunwoody’s Perimeter Center," said city officials. "It also reflects the power of partnership and shared investment."
What's next:
The project will continue with Phase 2, which will extend the path north to Ashford Center Parkway. That segment is currently in the right-of-way acquisition stage.
The Source: The city of Dunwoody and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts provided the details and photos for this article.