Police: Arrest made in Midtown seafood restaurant burglary

article

Police say a suspect is in custody after he was allegedly seen breaking into an Atlanta restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Officers say a witness who was driving by saw a man coming out of the window of the closed Oceanaire seafood restaurant on the 1100 block of Peachtree Street shortly after midnight.

The suspect has been arrested. Officials have not yet released his identity or what charges he is facing.

Detectives are working to see if the suspect is connected to a rash of business break-ins around the area recently.

Three businesses in Atlanta's Westview neighborhood were burglarized overnight Tuesday.

In that incident, the thief threw a huge rock through the businesses' front doors to get inside.

According to the most recent data from Atlanta Police, burglaries are up 18 percent right now compared to this time in 2021.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE