Southwest Atlanta businesses burglarized overnight Tuesday

Several southwest Atlanta small businesses targeted by violence.

A thief broke into multiple neighborhood stores along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard overnight Tuesday.

This is in the Westview neighborhood .

"I feel violated, you know, more than anything," Dionne Fraser-Carter, the co-owner of Zinah Artistic Retail, said. "You know, it's just disheartening."

At least one burglar smashed his way through Slutty Vegan, Augie's Café and Zinah Artistic Retail.

The owners of Zinah, a boutique and art gallery, said the thief threw a huge rock through their glass front door to get inside.

"They hit our cash register. They took some small equipment, and they took small merchandise," Fraser-Carter explained.

These small businesses are located near East Ontario Avenue.

Slutty Vegan shared video of their break-in on Instagram.

After breaking through their glass door overnight, the theft tried to find a register, but unfortunately for him, the restaurant doesn't take cash.

However, the shop's owner said he was able to grab a few items.

These burglaries are part of a string of recent break-ins in the city.

"When you show a little stability, unfortunately, in today's times you're a target," Ginger Fortune, the co-owner of Zinah Artistic Retail, said

According to the most recent data from Atlanta Police, burglaries are up 18 percent right now compared to this time in 2021.

"It's a testament to the times that we're living in," Fortune said.

Store owners said Tuesday’s burglaries happened at around 2 a.m.

"When we get hit, it's not a direct hit to us. It's a hit to the community," Fraser-Carter explained.

She went on to say that "Ginger and I are, you know, we are single mothers running a business, and so this affects our family. You know, we're not a big corporation."

They told FOX 5 investigators were here early Tuesday morning dusting for fingerprints.

If you know anything about these burglaries, call Atlanta police.

