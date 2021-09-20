Arrest man for deadly shooting in front of South Fulton home

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman at a South Fulton home on Sunday.

Quontavius D. Pickens, 30, of South Fulton, was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

South Fulton police said Sunday officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Birdseye Trail. Police said officers found 29-year-old Rechuna Kemp in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She dies shortly after the police arrived.

Investigators determined Pickens was the gunman. He turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

A motive and details behind the deadly shooting has not been released.

Pickens was booked into the Fulton County jail.

