Arrest made in murder of 66-year-old Paulding County man

article

Investigators have made an arrest a day after deputies found a body inside a Paulding County home.

Joseph Mykytyn III, 43, was arrested in connection to the death of 66-year-old James Entrekin.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home located at 10230 Buchanan Highway. Investigators said when the deputies arrived, they had trouble gaining access to the home, but eventually met with Mykytyn, who appeared intoxicated. He was able to let in the deputies.

Inside the home, deputies said they found Entrekin’s body. Investigators said he died from a gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the case.

Investigators determined Entrekin lived at the home, but Mykytyn did not. They questioned him about the death. At the same time, investigators executed a search warrant on the home looking for any clues behind Entrekin’s death. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Mykytyn was arrested on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and exploitation of an elder/elder abuse, all felonies. He was booked into the Paulding County Jail without bond.