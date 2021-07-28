Arrest made in June shooting during a robbery at a Griffin apartment complex

Police in Griffin said they have made an arrest in a June shooting at an apartment complex.

Xzavia Thomas, 29, of Griffin, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on June 28 at the Ava Park apartments located in the 1100 block of West College Extension. Police said officers discovered a man suffering from two gunshot wounds near Building J of the complex.

The man, later identified by police as Charles Redding, was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center by air ambulance.

Investigators said Redding was the victim of a robbery that turned violent.

Evidence collected at the scene and witness interviews were able to lead investigators to Thomas, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Spalding County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

MORE: Mask policies for each school district in metro Atlanta