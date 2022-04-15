Arrest made in death of teen in Gwinnett County park

article

Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a young woman whose body was found in a Gwinnett County park.

Austin Ford, 20, of Lithonia, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang. Lang was found shot and killed Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County on the morning of July 28.

According to authorities, Tori's car was set on fire and dumped at a nature preserve a few miles away. Police said officers found Lang's light blue 2012 Nissan Versa at the Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County. That's just about 4 miles from where Lang was shot.

It was found several days after her body was discovered.

Investigators said Ford was a friend of Lang, but did not release any further details.

A motive behind her murder has not been released.

Lang was a Stephenson High School honor graduate and an architectural engineering student.