Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery

South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect.

Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case.

SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's alleged accomplice in California last month.

According to police, Warthen and the suspect who is now in custody, shot and killed a clerk at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Welcome All Road on July 26.

They discovered 44-year-old Tony Zenabe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

A co-worker told reporters Zenabe was shot despite doing everything the robbers demanded.

Police released this image of two suspects wanted in a deadly robbery in South Fulton on July 26, 2022. (South Fulton Police Department)

Warthen is wanted for multiple armed robberies.

Police tied Warthen and the other suspect to an earlier robbery which happened minutes before the deadly shooting, about a mile and a half away at the Dollar General store on Roosevelt Highway. That is where the suspects were captured on surveillance.

Detectives are now turning to the public for help, locating the suspect in hopes of generating leads that will lead to an arrest in the case.

"We are asking anybody that has seen him knows his whereabouts to please give us a call, Crime Stoppers or 911 if they see him," Lt. Bullock said. "Please do not approach him because he is considered to be armed and dangerous."