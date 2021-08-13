Arrest made in deadly shooting of man on Old Hapeville Road

Atlanta police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week in southwest Atlanta.

Zerrick Monson, 27, was found dead in the overnight hours of Aug. 10 along Old Hapeville Road. Police said Monson had been shot in the head and his body was left in the road.

On Thursday, investigators arrested Deyanciss Burnett, 30, in connection to the crime. He is charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

FILE - Scene taped off where body of 27-year-old Zerrick Monson was shot and killed on Old Hapeville Road.

