Man found shot dead on Old Hapeville Road, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police were called to Old Hapeville Road overnight.

Police said a man was shot in the head and found lying dead in the road.

Police released no suspect description or motive.

APD collected nine shell casings from the scene.

Investigators are working to figure out who shot him and why.

