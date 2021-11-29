Arrest made in deadly shooting a southwest Atlanta apartment

Police in Atlanta have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Friday morning.

Carlos Dill, 25, faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He was taken into custody at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said officers were called to the 3400 block of Boulder Park Drive SW at around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 26. At the scene, officers found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. His name has not been released by the police.

Dill was injured in the incident, police said and went to the hospital for treatment. He will be booked into the Fulton County jail once he is released from the hospital.

