Man shot to death at apartment in SW Atlanta, police say

One man is dead after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers tell FOX 5 that they were called to the 3400 block of Boulder Park Drive SW at around 12:45 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

