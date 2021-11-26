Man shot to death at apartment in SW Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - One man is dead after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Friday morning.
Officers tell FOX 5 that they were called to the 3400 block of Boulder Park Drive SW at around 12:45 a.m.
At the scene, officers found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, died at the hospital.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
