Atlanta police arrest a woman for a murder that happened two weeks ago.

Authorities say Shakiyah Jones is one of several suspects in a deadly carjacking on Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators say two carjackings happening at the same time and led to several shots being fired.

One of the carjacking victims, Ranae Alexander, died at the hospital.

Two others were shot and injured.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

