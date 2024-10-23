Arrest made in deadly shooting at Fairburn DHL warehouse

Fairburn police say they have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting at a DHL warehouse in September.

The shooting happened at the warehouse on Whitewater Place on the evening of Sept. 24.

According to the Fairburn Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots and found 29-year-old Deontaye Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

The victim's father, Leontaye Johnson, told FOX 5 that he had heard rumors about how his son was killed.

"They had the little play guns. Guy was shooting at cars or something with play guns and my son took it personal, got out and slapped as soon as my son walking out, they started shooting," Leontaye Johnson said.

After nearly a month of investigating, authorities say they arrested Kenneth Montanez Gantz for the shooting.

Officials have not said what Gantz is charged with or what led them to connect the suspect with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Fairburn Police Department.