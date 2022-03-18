Arrest made after man killed in Downtown Atlanta shooting near I-20 overpass

Atlanta police said officers have made two arrests in the shooting death of a man at a busy Downtown Atlanta intersection near an Interstate 20 underpass earlier this week. A third man is still on the run.

Shannon Jackson and Quamarius Nicoles are charged with felony murder charges as well criminal street gang. Police said officers are still searching for Miles Nicoles.

"As our chief and our mayor has indicated, gang activity will not be tolerated in our city, violent crime will not be tolerated in our city. This occurred on March 14, and you already see where the chips have fallen," said Atlanta Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk

Police said around 10:20 p.m. Monday a witness called 911 saying that a person had been shot.

Officers rushed out to Windsor Street and found a car parked under the Interstate 20 overpass. Inside that vehicle was a man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police investigate a deadly shooting near the I-20 underpass along Windsor Street on March 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police say the victim appears to be in his mid-20s. They haven't released his identity or said if he lives in the area.

Investigators said a car pulled up beside the victim's vehicle and opened fire.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____