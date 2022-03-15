Man shot and killed inside car under Downtown Atlanta overpass

Officers are investigating a late-night shooting in Downtown Atlanta that left a man dead.

Police tell FOX 5 around 10:20 p.m. Monday a witness called 911 saying that a person had been shot.

Officers rushed out to Windsor Street and found a car parked under the Interstate 20 overpass. Inside that vehicle was a man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Police say the victim appears to be in his mid-20s. They haven't released his identity or said if he lives in the area.

Police block off a street during their investigation.

Detectives don't know how many people might've been with the victim inside the car, including the possible shooter. They do say it appears that rounds were fired from inside the vehicle.

Investigators say it's way too early to know a suspect description or motive for the killing. They are looking for surveillance video and hope witnesses come forward who can tell them what happened and who pulled the trigger.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE