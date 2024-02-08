Arrest in fatal October stabbing of 20-year-old pursuing alleged car thief in Atlanta

article

A man has been arrested for a fatal stabbing related to a car break-in in October 2023.

According to Atlanta police, the man who was stabbed to death was chasing a person who appeared to have been breaking into a vehicle on Oct. 24.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man stabbed to death after chasing person breaking into vehicle on Flat Shoals Road

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Chavion Smith. He was stabbed multiple times and died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Homicide investigators were able to identify 36-year-old Landon Gibson as the suspect in Smith's death. They secured warrants charging Gibson with aggravated assault and entering and automobile.

On Feb. 1, the Fugitive Unit went to a home on Marco Drive in northwest Atlanta after receiving information that Gibson was at the home.

As investigators gathered at the front of the home, Gibson exited a rear door and immediately encountered officers behind the residence.

He was taken into custody and transported to DeKalb County Jail.