Arrest in Carrollton haunted house arson

Carroll County Investigators have arrested an arson suspect within hours of the story appearing in FOX 5 News. They said David Hammond has been charged with arson and burglary after allegedly pouring gasoline and trying to set fire to a Carrollton business last week.

Now that David Hammond has been identified and arrested, investigators are turning their attention to the woman driving the getaway car. New surveillance video released to FOX 5 points to the possibility she actually may have played a bigger role than that.

Arson investigators said the fire did minimal damage to the Chaos Haunted House on Highway 27 in Carrollton. It's an outdoor venue that may have been saved by a recent soaking rain.

After FOX 5’s story on the arson investigation last week an anonymous tipster identified David Hammond as the man seen in surveillance video according to investigators.

In the surveillance video released to FOX 5 the woman seen leaving the building and the fire spreading behind her. They said they believed her actions caused the flames to intensify.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call the Carrollton Police Department. They said there is a reward for information.