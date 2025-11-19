Arrest in Conley Downs Drive deadly shooting

The Brief Deputies arrested 19-year-old Janiya Bates on a malice murder charge in the death of Kennedy Sanders. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit took Bates into custody Wednesday afternoon. Investigators have not released a motive, weapon details, or what led to the gunfire on Conley Downs Drive.



DeKalb County investigators say a 19-year-old woman has been arrested in the shooting death of Kennedy Sanders, a 26-year-old found on Conley Downs Drive early in the morning on October 31.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Janiya Bates. Officials said she was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and will be booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of malice murder.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DeKalb Police are investigating a death on Conley Downs Drive. (FOX 5)

The arrest was made by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit.

What they're saying:

In a statement, police wanted to thank the sheriff’s office for its work bringing the suspect in.

What we don't know:

Sanders was found dead from a gunshot wound after officers responded to the 3700 block of Conley Downs Drive shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday. Neighbors told FOX 5 they never heard gunshots but said a party had been happening at the home Thursday night into Friday morning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the gunfire or whether anyone else was involved.

Police have not described a possible motive, the events leading up to the shooting, or what investigators learned from the party happening at the home that night.

Detectives have not released information about the weapon used, whether anyone witnessed the shooting, or how Bates was identified as the suspect.

The timeline between the party, the gunfire, and the discovery of Sanders’ body also remains unclear.