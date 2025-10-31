Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot to death after DeKalb County party

Published  October 31, 2025 7:44am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb Police are investigating a death on Conley Downs Drive. (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting on a residential street in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Conley Downs Drive a little after 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman in her mid-20s dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler they never heard gunshots but said there was a party happening at the house Thursday night into Friday morning.

Leoffler saw the medical examiner remove the body from the road around 6 a.m. Friday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they have identified a suspect.

The Source: Information in this article came from Kim Leoffler who was on scene at the shooting and spoke with a neighbor. It has been updated with information from the DeKalb County Police Department. 

