Woman shot to death after DeKalb County party

A woman is dead following an overnight shooting on a residential street in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Conley Downs Drive a little after 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman in her mid-20s dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler they never heard gunshots but said there was a party happening at the house Thursday night into Friday morning.

Leoffler saw the medical examiner remove the body from the road around 6 a.m. Friday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they have identified a suspect.