Woman shot to death after DeKalb County party
DeKalb Police are investigating a death on Conley Downs Drive. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead following an overnight shooting on a residential street in DeKalb County.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Conley Downs Drive a little after 3 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman in her mid-20s dead from a gunshot wound.
Neighbors told FOX 5’s Kim Leoffler they never heard gunshots but said there was a party happening at the house Thursday night into Friday morning.
Leoffler saw the medical examiner remove the body from the road around 6 a.m. Friday.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether they have identified a suspect.
The Source: Information in this article came from Kim Leoffler who was on scene at the shooting and spoke with a neighbor. It has been updated with information from the DeKalb County Police Department.