Aromatherapy may help ease stress, headache and low energy

At Atlanta's D'Lor Salon and Spa, owner Kym Anderson says aromatherapy is an essential part the experience here.

"We use it in our diffusers to create the environment," Anderson says. "So, you can relax as soon as you walk in through the door. We also allow our guests to customize their services with aromatherapy essential oils, massages, facials, body treatments, manicures, and pedicures."

Client Ifetayo Ojelade is getting a lavender hand massage.

What are aromatherapy benefits?

For safety reasons, because essential oils are highly concentrated, they are diluted with a carrier oil before they are applied to the skin.

"What we do is we have a base oil, and then we add the aromatherapy based on what you need," Anderson says.

"If you'd like to feel more relaxed, lavender or flowery scents are a great way to go. If you want to feel more rejuvenated. eucalyptus, rosemary, those are all great options."

Emory Healthcare internist Dr. Sharon Bergquist says essential oils may be helpful for many conditions.

"I'll start off by mentioning they're not FDA-approved," Dr. Bergquist says. "And, we have less more rigorous studies because of that around it. But, what we know is that this is not new."

History of aromatherapy

For centuries, Bergquist says, different cultures and traditions have used plants for medicine, and used essential oils for different conditions.

"So, the idea is that we're taking the benefit from plants and botanical sources and using that for our health," she says. "Some of the more common uses are for stress reduction, for reducing anxiety, depression, helping people sleep."

The website aromaweb.com has suggestions on how to use essential oils.

Using essential oils for sleep, energy, headaches, and stress relief

For sleep, they recommend lavender, chamomile, and clary sage essential oils

For low energy, bergamot and peppermint may be helpful.

For headaches, eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint and spearmint essential oils are recommended.

"There's always the risk of an allergic reaction or rash, some irritation," Dr. Bergquist cautions. "The forms that are inhaled by people who have asthma can cause some respiratory irritation. So, there are always risks. But in general, it's a pretty safe option."

Ojelade says lavender essential oil is a favorite after a long, stressful day.

"I'll use a lavender blend in the bathtub, and I usually will start by smelling that blend and then put it in the tub," she says. "And, I can immediately feel the difference."