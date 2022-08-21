Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say

A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges.

An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting near Northside Drive and McDaniel Street.

Police shot 18-year-old Keyuntae Whitaker, who they said had a gun.

Plainclothes officers, who were part of a "crime suppression unit," just before 7 p.m. when they saw a man selling drugs to another person near a Texaco gas station.

"They observed a hand-to-hand transaction went to stop the two individuals that they believed to be involved. Upon exiting the patrol vehicle, they noticed one of the males had a gun in his hands," Major David Villaroel.

The GBI said both men ran through the Village at Castleberry Hills apartment complex. Villaroel said officers moved in and gave the man several orders to drop his gun. Police said he didn't comply.

The GBI said Whitaker tried to jump over a fence with the gun in hand.

"The subject tried to jump the fence still having the weapon in hand, officer is still giving commands to drop the weapon. The officer subsequently discharged his weapon and struck the mail the 18-year-old male in the rear buttocks," Villaroel said.

Paramedics took the suspect to Grady Hospital. It's not clear what charges he and the second person involved in the drug deal are facing.