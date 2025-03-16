Armed man threatened to kill employees at Carrollton bank, police say

article

A man is in custody after officials say he threatened to kill people inside a Carrollton bank.

Police say the scary situation happened on Thursday at the Wells Fargo on Bankhead Highway.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers got a call around 4 p.m. about an armed man outside the bank who was "threatening to go inside and kill individuals."

When an officer got to the scene, he found Joel McCarty sitting in a white pickup truck in the bank's parking lot. The man was reportedly holding an AR-platform rifle.

The officer quickly apprehended McCarty. While talking to him, he reportedly told them that he was angry about a situation involving his bank account and other personal issues. The officer found several hundred rounds of ammunition in the truck, officials say.

McCarty was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and terroristic threats.

He's now in custody at the Carroll County Jail.

What they're saying:

"The swift and professional actions of Cpl. Moore and his K9 partner, Olivia, were instrumental in preventing a potential tragedy," the Carroll County Police Department said. "Their dedication to duty reflects the highest standards of the Carrollton Police Department."