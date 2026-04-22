'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in deadly Rome shooting

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The Brief A 25-year-old man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar in Rome early Sunday morning. Police say the victim died at a hospital after being shot in front of the store on North Broad Street NE. Investigators believe the suspect may still be in northwest Georgia or the metro Atlanta area.



An armed and dangerous man is wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man in front of a retail store in Rome early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Chancelor Lamar Crawford, 25, has outstanding warrants for felony murder.

The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Chancellore Jabez Donaldson in front of the Family Dollar located on North Broad St. NE around 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Rome Police Department, officers arrived to find Donaldson had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

Investigators were able to collect evidence and follow multiple leads that resulted in the warrant being issued.

What we don't know:

Crawford’s whereabouts are not known. Investigators believe he could still be in the northwest Georgia area or in metro Atlanta.

A description of Crawford has not been released, and police have not released a motive in the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Crawford is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111. Anyone with information on the case or his possible whereabouts should submit an anonymous tip to 706-236-5000.