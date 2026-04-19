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Man dies in shooting at Rome Family Dollar

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 19, 2026 1:25pm EDT
Rome
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A man died after being shot early Sunday morning at a Family Dollar on North Broad Street.
    • Rome police say numerous people were in the area at the time and are asking witnesses to come forward.
    • The victim's name has not been released as authorities work to notify his family.

ROME, Ga. - Police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed early Sunday morning at a retail store in Rome.

What we know:

Officers and emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting at the Family Dollar located on North Broad St NE at approximately 12:42 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Investigators say they recovered evidence at the scene and are currently following leads to find the person responsible.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or age. No description of the shooter or a possible motive has been provided at this time.

What you can do:

The Rome Police Department believes many people were nearby when the gunfire erupted and may have critical information. Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area, or anyone with photos or video, to contact them.

If you have information, you are urged to call 911 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 706-236-5000.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a media release issued by the Rome Police Department.

RomeCrime and Public SafetyNews