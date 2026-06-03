Georgia man pleads guilty to laundering millions in drug cash

The Brief A Georgia man pleaded guilty to conspiracy after moving millions of dollars in fentanyl and cocaine cash through an international money laundering organization. Puquan Huang, 50, faces up to 20 years in prison for running a sophisticated, cash-based trade scheme across multiple states. Federal authorities stopped Huang in North Carolina with approximately $272,000 in hidden drug proceeds.



A Georgia man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to conspiring to launder millions of dollars for an international drug trafficking organization.

International laundering scheme

What we know:

Puquan Huang, 50, operated as a member of a massive trade-based money laundering network since at least 2021, according to federal court documents. Huang, a Chinese national living in Buford, routinely traveled across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to collect bulk cash generated from fentanyl and cocaine sales.

The conspirators used encrypted messaging platforms like WeChat to coordinate with individuals in China, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. To avoid police detection, Huang met drug traffickers at gas stations and parking lots at odd hours, verifying transactions using unique serial numbers on U.S. currency notes instead of names. The illicit cash pickups usually ranged between $80,000 and $200,000, and the group used the money to buy bulk electronics in the U.S. for export overseas.

Unresolved details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed a sentencing date for Huang, as a federal district court judge will determine the final penalty at a later time. Additionally, federal authorities have not named the other co-conspirators or the specific drug trafficking representatives involved in the broader operation.

Federal investigation

By the numbers:

20 : The maximum number of years in prison Huang faces after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

$272,000 : The amount of bulk drug cash law enforcement seized when they stopped Huang during a transport through North Carolina.

Millions: The total estimated volume of drug proceeds Huang personally laundered during the multiyear conspiracy.