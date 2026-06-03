Driver shot during road rage incident in Cobb County, police say

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The Brief Roswell police responded to a report of a person shot near Highway 92 and Laurel Lake Road. Officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound but conscious and alert. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a road rage incident.



A shooting investigation is underway after a wounded driver crossed into Roswell following a shooting that police say occurred in Cobb County.

What we know:

Roswell police responded to the area of Highway 92 and Laurel Lake Road after receiving a report of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the victim was conscious, alert and breathing when first responders reached the scene.

According to preliminary information, the victim was shot in Cobb County and then drove into Roswell before stopping and seeking help.

Cobb County police, who took over the investigation, later confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that police received reports that a driver had fired multiple shots at another vehicle during an apparent road rage incident.

The victim ultimately stopped in the City of Roswell and first responders rendered medical aid before the victim was transported to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Additionally, police have not released a description of the other vehicle or driver involved in the incident.

What's next:

A portion of the road was closed during the investigation, causing significant traffic delays in the area. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.