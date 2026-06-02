Woman charged with murder in fatal LaGrange shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in LaGrange, police said.
Victim found in roadway
What we know:
Officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 300 block of Dix Street at about 10:40 p.m. on June 1 after receiving reports of a person who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Keontavious Bailey unresponsive in the roadway. Officers, along with personnel from the LaGrange Fire Department and Troup AMR, began lifesaving measures before Bailey was transported to a local hospital.
Bailey later died from his injuries.
Investigation leads to arrest
What they're saying:
The LaGrange Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division took over the case and determined Bailey and a woman, identified as Telneschia Jones, had been involved in a physical altercation in the roadway before the shooting.
According to investigators, Jones produced a gun during the altercation and fired, striking Bailey.
Jones was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was booked into the Troup County Jail.
Investigation remains active
What's next:
Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 system using the mobile app, the online portal or by texting "LAGRANGE" to 847411.