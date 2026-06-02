Woman charged with murder in fatal LaGrange shooting

The Brief A man died after being shot during a physical altercation on a LaGrange street Monday night. Police arrested a woman and charged her with murder and other offenses. Investigators say the shooting happened during a dispute in the roadway.



A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in LaGrange, police said.

Victim found in roadway

What we know:

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 300 block of Dix Street at about 10:40 p.m. on June 1 after receiving reports of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Keontavious Bailey unresponsive in the roadway. Officers, along with personnel from the LaGrange Fire Department and Troup AMR, began lifesaving measures before Bailey was transported to a local hospital.

Bailey later died from his injuries.

Investigation leads to arrest

What they're saying:

The LaGrange Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division took over the case and determined Bailey and a woman, identified as Telneschia Jones, had been involved in a physical altercation in the roadway before the shooting.

According to investigators, Jones produced a gun during the altercation and fired, striking Bailey.

Jones was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was booked into the Troup County Jail.

Investigation remains active

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2620. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 system using the mobile app, the online portal or by texting "LAGRANGE" to 847411.