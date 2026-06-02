3 prized paintings vanish in $100K storage heist in Chatham County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ High Water on the French Broad, Joseph Cave painting, worth $8,100

The Brief Chatham County police are seeking the public's help locating nearly $100,000 in items stolen from a storage unit. A suspect was arrested in December in connection with the burglary and other storage facility thefts. Detectives have not recovered several stolen items, including three valuable paintings.



Chatham County police are asking for the public’s help recovering nearly $100,000 worth of artwork, musical instruments and other belongings stolen from a storage unit last year.

What we know:

According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers responded Sept. 1, 2025, to the Extra Space Storage facility at 330 Johnny Mercer Blvd. after receiving a report of a burglary.

Investigators said a storage unit had been broken into and nearly $100,000 worth of property was stolen. Among the missing items were three paintings valued at nearly $10,000 each, along with musical instruments and household belongings.

In December 2025, detectives arrested 31-year-old Hunter Dempsey and charged him in connection with the burglary, as well as other thefts at storage facilities.

Despite the arrest, detectives said several of the stolen items remain missing, including the paintings. Investigators are hopeful that someone may have information about the whereabouts of the stolen property.

The missing paintings include:

High Water on the French Broad by Joseph Cave, valued at $8,100

Painting by David Banegas, valued at $9,000

October Picante XVIII by Jonas Gerard, valued at $9,300

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham County Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s mobile app or online tip form. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 and may be eligible for a cash reward.