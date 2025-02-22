'Armed, dangerous' man may be in Eatonton, Atlanta, sheriff says; Have you seen him?
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope is hoping someone out there in Eatonton or Atlanta can help connect the dots to locate a man who may be connected to a shooting in his jurisdiction.
What we know:
The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Sergio Ramirez Gonzales, who also goes by Albino Ramirez. He's wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday evening, and is being considered both armed and dangerous.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the search.
The sheriff says he has reason to believe Gonzales may have made his way to the Eatonton or Atlanta area.
What you can do:
If you see this individual, or have any information to share, please call 706-468-4930.
The Source: Sheriff Donnie Pope shared the details of the search with FOX 5 Atlanta.