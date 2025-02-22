'Armed, dangerous' man may be in Eatonton, Atlanta, sheriff says; Have you seen him?

article

The Brief Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope is seeking public assistance to locate Sergio Ramirez Gonzales, also known as Albino Ramirez, in connection with a shooting. Gonzales, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the search. Authorities believe Gonzales may be in the Eatonton or Atlanta area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 706-468-4930.



Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope is hoping someone out there in Eatonton or Atlanta can help connect the dots to locate a man who may be connected to a shooting in his jurisdiction.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Sergio Ramirez Gonzales, who also goes by Albino Ramirez. He's wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday evening, and is being considered both armed and dangerous.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the search.

The sheriff says he has reason to believe Gonzales may have made his way to the Eatonton or Atlanta area.

What you can do:

If you see this individual, or have any information to share, please call 706-468-4930.