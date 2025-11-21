Argument leads to shootout in southwest Atlanta

article

The Brief The shooting started on McDaniel Street SW and continued to Northside Drive SW, where multiple shell casings were recovered. One person, a male, was injured by shattered glass.



An argument between two groups escalated into gunfire Friday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, injuring one person, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of McDaniel Street SW.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting started between two groups that had gotten into a verbal argument. The dispute continued to a nearby gas station on Northside Drive SW, where multiple shell casings were found.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the argument that started the fight was over.

According to Atlanta police, a male victim was injured by shattered glass.

The investigation is ongoing.