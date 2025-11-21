Argument leads to shootout in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - An argument between two groups escalated into gunfire Friday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, injuring one person, police said.
What we know:
Officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of McDaniel Street SW.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting started between two groups that had gotten into a verbal argument. The dispute continued to a nearby gas station on Northside Drive SW, where multiple shell casings were found.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what the argument that started the fight was over.
According to Atlanta police, a male victim was injured by shattered glass.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information obtained from the Atlanta Police Department.