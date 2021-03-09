Are you ready to take the Atlanta 40 challenge?

You live here in metro Atlanta. You’ve driven on its streets, you’ve eaten at its restaurants, you’ve shopped at its stores.

But just how much do you really know about what makes this region so special? Here’s an easy way to find out: Explore the Atlanta 40.

Atlanta 40 is an engaging new conservation challenge presented as part of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival. The festival, of course, has become a tradition in the city and is a two-week celebration of science featuring more than 90 events dedicated to all facets of science and technology. Organizers of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival say it’ll be a hybrid event, featuring both in-person and virtual offerings and featuring several events specifically focused around COVID-19.

A perfect example of this hybrid model is Atlanta 40, which showcases 40 plant and animal species vital to our part of the world. Participants can register online to watch exclusive videos about each of the Atlanta 40, and will then be prompted with a mini-conservation challenge based around each video’s topic. We don’t want to give too much away, but one of the species is the beautiful spotted salamander. And how do we know that? Because a certain handsome feature reporter was asked to be part of the amphibian’s video!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Atlanta 40 will launch with the Atlanta Science Festival on March 13 and continue through the festival’s end on March 27. To register, click here — and click here for more information on all of the events taking place as part of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.