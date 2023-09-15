Former APS superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring joining US Department of Education

Former Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring has been tapped for a role in the White House.

Herring will join the U.S. Department of Education as a strategic advisor to Secretary Miguel Cardona.

In a press release, officials say Herring will help "shape the department's strategy to engage state and local officials."

She'll begin the role on Sept. 18.

"I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team," Cardona said. "As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders."

Dr. Lisa Herring

Herring served as the APS superintendent beginning in 2020. She had previously been superintendent of the Birmingham, Alabama, school district.

In June, Atlanta school board members announced that they had decided not to renew her contract after it was scheduled to end in 2024. The board did not give a reason for their decision.

Herring was caught off guard by the board's decision, saying that board members had graded her work well.

"In December of 2022, I received my last performance evaluation, and satisfactory feedback with emphasis on the focus of additional engagement and stronger communications efforts," Herring said. "I have worked diligently to honor the work and expectations of our board and community."

While the plan was for Herring to remain in the role until the end of her contract, the school system announced that she would transition to a consultancy role in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.