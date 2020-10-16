Apple Fritter Bread with Chef Elizabeth Weaver

Apple season is coming to an end in Georgia. What will you do with al thoseapples you pickede or purchased at the store? Why not try some home baking?

Personal Chef and Marietta native, Elizabeth Weaver joins us with a fall comfort food recipe for baking your own Apple Fritter Bread.

For more information on Chef Elizabeth Weaver or Elizabeth's Edibles personal chef services click here. For today's recipe see below.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup brown sugar1/2 tsp.

Cinnamon

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 cups diced apples (about 4 med apples)

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, mix the brown sugar and cinnamon. Set it aside.

3. Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together for 3 – 5 minutes.

4. Add eggs, one at a time. Mix together.

5. Add vanilla extract.

6. In a bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder.

7. Starting with the flour mixture, add flour and then milk and alternate each ending with the flour mixture

8. Use 3 teaspoons of the cinnamon sugar mixture and coat the apple.

9. Add apples to the dough.

10. Place apple bread mixture in a greased loaf pan.

11. Bake for 45 – 50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

12. Cool in the pan for 10 – 15 minutes.

13. Enjoy