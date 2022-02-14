APD touts accomplishments during first Buckhead crime reduction task force meeting

An Atlanta Police commander says a dedicated and sustained division of police officers can cut crime.

That assessment comes from Andrew Senzer, who commands the Buckhead zone.

PUSH TO ESTABLISH BUCKHEAD PUBLIC SAFETY TASK FORCE

He shared it with city leaders and other law enforcement officers during the initial meeting of the public safety task force.

Business leaders asked how many more officers the commander may need to make a dent in crime.

Senzer said a potential solution does not rest solely with more resources, but it takes a commitment to sustain those resources.

The APD major pointed to one of two high crime beats in the Buckhead corridor. Specifically, the Lindbergh area that sits in the southern portion of the zone.

HOW THIEVES TARGET DRIVERS IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF ATLANTA

He said he put four officers on bikes to patrol and Marta, which has a station nearby added two.

Over a period of time, Senzer said, those six officers reduced crime in that beat by more than thirty percent.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____