How thieves target drivers in different parts of Atlanta

Thousands of cars have been stolen in the city of Atlanta this year and new information from police reveals the most common ways and areas the auto thefts happen, with the hopes of preventing drivers from becoming a victim.

Four cars were stolen in Atlanta from Monday to Tuesday afternoon. Police said there would likely be more reported auto thefts by nightfall Tuesday.

"One of the things we recognize when people are stealing cars, is they're in the process of committing another crime down the road," Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Bryant said the solution is simple: the vehicle should not be running if no one is inside it. He said the weather is not an excuse.

"That little discomfort of being cold," he said. "It's better to go through that little bit of discomfort than the discomfort of losing your car."

Atlanta police said 60% of auto thefts involve a running car or keys still in the ignition.

Since the start of 2021, there have been 2,657 cars stolen in the city and investigators said cars are stolen most downtown and in Buckhead.

Chief Bryant said the number one reason why criminals tamper with cars is to get weapons. Police urge gun owners to invest in a lockbox for instances in which they can't bring a weapon inside.

Police said there are three common victims of car thefts.

In Zone 5, the Downtown area, delivery drivers often run in to drop off food and return without a ride.

In residential areas, such as Zones 1, 3, and 4, people warming their cars often end up without one.

Most victims in Zones 2 and 6, Buckhead and East Atlanta, have their car drive off without them at gas stations and other patron-based businesses.

With temperatures expected to drop and other high-profile crimes to investigate, police said the cooperation of drivers is paramount.

"By one not leaving their vehicle running, that's how you can help us help you," Bryant said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS