APD seeks suspects in MLK Jr. Drive robbery

The Brief Two men are wanted for robbing a pedestrian outside the Food Mart ZTS on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police say the suspects stole about $80 in cash and ran from the scene before officers arrived. Investigators released photos and video of the suspects and are asking the public to submit anonymous tips.



Atlanta police are asking for help identifying two men accused of robbing a pedestrian outside a southwest Atlanta convenience store earlier this year.

What we know:

Investigators said the robbery happened around 6:58 p.m. on April 14 at the Food Mart ZTS, located at 3102 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Atlanta police released surveillance images showing two unidentified men accused of robbing a pedestrian outside the Food Mart ZTS on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on April 14, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

According to police, the victim told officers he was walking through the parking lot when two unidentified men approached him, knocked his wallet out of his hand, and took about $80 in cash. The suspects then ran off before officers arrived.

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit have released photos and video of the suspects and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was injured during the robbery.

Atlanta police released surveillance images showing two unidentified men accused of robbing a pedestrian outside the Food Mart ZTS on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on April 14, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name and could receive a reward of up to $5,000.