APD floods Piedmont Park with police for Dogwood Festival

The Brief Atlanta police are increasing patrols at Piedmont Park for the Dogwood Festival after a recent fatal shooting. Chief Darin Schierbaum warned that anyone causing trouble at the event will face immediate accountability. Officials have not yet confirmed if additional private security will supplement the heavy police presence.



Atlanta police have significantly increased security at Piedmont Park for the Dogwood Festival following a fatal shooting at the park just one week ago.

APD issues final briefing as festival kicks off

What we know:

As the gates opened for the Atlanta Dogwood Festival on Friday, the atmosphere was a mix of colorful artist stalls and a heavy police presence. FOX 5 was on the scene as the Atlanta Police Department held a tactical briefing, signaling a "locked-down" approach to the three-day event.

Increased security after park tragedy

The backstory:

The heightened vigilance comes at a somber time. Just one week ago, Piedmont Park was the site of a shooting during "404 Day" celebrations that tragically claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl.

In response, Chief Darin Schierbaum is drawing a hard line:

"It's gonna be safe, and we're gonna enjoy the time, and if you come to cause trouble, we're going to hold you accountable."

A ‘fortress’ in the park

What they're saying:

Festival Executive Director Brian Hill emphasized that the security plan isn't just about the festival grounds, but the entire community. APD is augmenting staff in the park, on the streets, and throughout the residential neighborhoods nearby.

"That's going to be the safest place to be in Atlanta, period," Hill said, noting the close collaboration between event officials and law enforcement.

Cracking down on traffic and chaos

By the numbers:

Beyond violence prevention, the APD is focusing on quality-of-life issues that plagued the park last weekend. Chief Schierbaum detailed specific measures to handle the influx of visitors:

Uniformed Presence: A surge of officers on foot to engage with the public.

Motorcycle Units: Additional motorcycle officers are assigned to navigate traffic and monitor congestion.

Ancillary Street Patrols: Officers are assigned to the area surrounding the park to stop illegal parking and gridlock.

Confidence for the weekend ahead

What's next:

Officials are encouraging the public to come out and enjoy the spring break weather.

"The weather is going to be beautiful," said Chief Schierbaum. "I’m going to be there. You’re going to have a good time. You’re going to see the Atlanta Police Department."