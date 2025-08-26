Apalachee High to mark one year since deadly school shooting next week

article

Next Thursday will mark one year since a gunman killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School.

What we know:

Students will attend classes on Sept. 4, but the day will not follow a traditional schedule.

School officials say no new content will be taught; instead, students will check in with each class period and spend the day focused on giving back to the community.

The school community will also pause to remember the four lives lost in the tragedy. The victims were students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and teachers Cristina Irimie and Coach Ricky Aspinwall.

What's next:

Administrators said they are still working on a permanent memorial on campus to honor the victims.