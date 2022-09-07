Police: Man wanted for multiple armed robberies in South Fulton

article

South Fulton police are searching for a suspect wanted for multiple robberies around the city.

Officials say they are on the lookout for 20-year-old Antwon Dimario Warthen.

Investigators say Warthen, who also goes by Twon, is currently wanted for a number of armed robberies in South Fulton.

The suspect is described as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Warthen could be, contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.