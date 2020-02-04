Antique car thieves busted after trading in for newer models

Investigators say it was not the typical car theft case in Coweta County. Two antique automobiles were stolen from a family's garage. Now two men are under arrest and authorities say it may not be the end of the line in for charges.



Investigators say a Coweta County family bought the cars last December. They were stored in a garage and the family got a big surprise when they went to show off the vintage Fords last month. The garage was empty.

The BOLO Coweta County deputies posted last week looked like it could have come from the 1920s and not 2020.

Stolen was a 1925 Ford Model T Roadster and 1927 Ford Model T pickup truck.

A Coweta County deputy investigating a hit-and-run case just happened to be at a Henry County body shop when he noticed two old-timey cars. That would be a substantial break in the case. It turns out, they were the stolen Fords.

Investigator Anthony Grant, left, and the owners of the antique cars after they were returned.

Advertisement

The owners declined to be interviewed but are said to be grateful to the sheriff’s office for the quick work. Stolen cars are often tracked now by onboard GPS. Consider that that oldest of the cars is now 95 years old.

Robert Wayne Gafford and Casey Scott White were taken into custody.

Investigators say White stole the cars and Gafford played a later role.

Gafford and White

Investigators say White traded the Model T’s for considerably newer models, a Lexus and an Infinity. They say Gafford is accused of selling the Infinity to a local car lot.

Investigators say more charges against White are pending.

